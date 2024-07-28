UAE weather: Orange alert issued for dust, drop in visibility

Photo: Abu Dhabi Police/X

An orange alert has been issued for fresh winds which will cause dust to blow and lead to a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The alert has been issued from 10am to 6pm today, July 28. The reduction in visibility will particularly affect some internal areas, the weather department said.

Abu Dhabi Police have called upon drivers to refrain from taking photos or using the phone. Motorists must be cautious amid the low visibility caused by high winds and dust, police said.

Earlier, the NCM issued a yellow alert for winds which can reach up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.

The alert is issued from 8am today, July 28, to 8am on July 29.

