E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough sea, wind

Humidity is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 7:22 AM

A yellow alert has been issued for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 feet at times, offshore.

The yellow alert was issued yesterday, from 7am, and has been extended till 7pm today. A yellow alert means one must be on the lookout if participating in outdoor activities.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a screenshot of the areas where the alert has been issued:


Photo: National Centre of Meteorology website
Photo: National Centre of Meteorology website

Today, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear over the mountains by afternoon. The winds will freshen at times, causing dust to blow. The sea will be slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will range between 31℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and between 31℃ and 40℃ in Dubai. Humidity can go as low as 10 per cent in the internal regions and mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE