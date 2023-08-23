UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; partly cloudy day ahead

Most of them are elderly and suffer from cancer and 'trauma issues', says medical expert
Residents in some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. The rest of the day, however, is expected to be clear to partly cloudy.
Yellow alert was raised from 3am until 8am, urging motorists to take caution as visibility was predicted to drop on some roads, according to an advisory issued by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Here are the areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that were affected by fog:
The night, until Thursday morning, is expected to be humid — particularly over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times during the day.
ALSO READ:
Most of them are elderly and suffer from cancer and 'trauma issues', says medical expert
Initiative is part of the department of public services' commitment to spread joy among residents on Union Day
Sharjah City Municipality shares 9 types of products that beauty centres should refrain from using
Heavy rains lashed the country earlier this month, resulting in roads and vehicles being submerged in water in many parts of the country
Recalling a bygone time when there was no industry and a weakened economy, the historian explains how tough life was in the Trucial states
Campground features a floating bridge that bobs gently in rhythm with the water
The mosque has the capacity to accommodate 800 worshippers, offering both indoor and outdoor prayer areas
Amidst truce between Israel and Hamas, the UN and other global humanitarian bodies are rushing aid supplies such as fuel, cooking gas, food and medicines for Palestinians