UAE weather: Yellow alert issued as rains lash country

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 AM

The day will be partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially Northern and Eastern areas, with rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening, especially over the sea which will cause blowing dust and sand.

The UAE witnessed rainfall in several parts of the country last night. The NCM has also issued an alert for residents, informing them of convective cloud formation. The alert says: "Convective clouds formation over some coastal areas, extending Northward and Eastward, associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds with a speed of 55 kmph causing blowing dust, reducing horizontal visibility and rough sea, from 9pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Friday."

The alert has been issued for areas marked in the image below:

Temperatures could be as high as 32ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 55 to 85 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

