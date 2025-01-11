UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 10°C, light winds to blow

KT Photo: Shihab

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 30kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17°C in Abu Dhabi and 16°C in Dubai and 10°C in internal areas.