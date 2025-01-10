UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures could dip to 6°C, light winds to blow

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times tomorrow, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 35kmph.
Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 6ºC in internal areas like Sweihan.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 90 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
