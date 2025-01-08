UAE weather tomorrow: Rain expected, temperature to dip

Tomorrow's weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said in its forecast.

There will be gradual decrease in temperatures and the residents can experience rainfall.

Further, it is likely to be humid at night with possibility of fog or light fog in morning.

In its daily weather report, the NCM also stated that winds will be light to moderate, occasionally picking up to cause dust.

The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10k/h to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.