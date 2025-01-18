UAE weather tomorrow: Possible rainfall, temperatures to dip to 7°C

KT Photo: Shihab

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some northern areas on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 40kmph. There is a chance of rainfall, the authority added.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi, 17°C in Dubai, and 7ºC in internal areas like Gasyoura.

The authority issued a yellow alert for rough seas, the alert is till 7.50pm on Sunday.