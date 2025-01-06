UAE weather tomorrow: Mist formation expected in some areas; humidity to rise at night

Some residents in the UAE can expect misty conditions on Tuesday, January 7, as the as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had forecasted increased humidity.

The met noted that weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times across the UAE.

Just days after the country recorded its coldest day so far, with frost and ice crystals spotted in some areas, the humidity levels are set to rise by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This increase in moisture will likely lead to mist formation, particularly over internal and coastal areas.

A weather expert told Khaleej Times that daytime temperatures on January 7 will rise to 28-29°C, compared to last week’s cooler 24-25°C.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country. The winds will be at 10-20kmph and may reach up to 35kmph.