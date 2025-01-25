UAE weather tomorrow: Mercury to dip to 8ºC; cloudy night ahead

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

The day will be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. It will become cloudy by night, and Monday morning, over islands and some coastal Western areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

They could also be as low as 13ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in internal areas.

