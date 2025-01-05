UAE weather tomorrow: Fog, mist expected in some areas; temperatures to increase

Some residents in the UAE can expect fog and mist formation on Monday, January 6, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy at times across the UAE.

After temperatures dropped close to freezing, with some areas experiencing lows of 1.9°C on Saturday and Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais mountain reaching a chilly 1.8°C on Sunday, a gradual increase in temperatures can be expected on Monday.

This increase in temperature will lead to humid conditions by Monday night and Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas. This rise in humidity will lead to fog and mist formation, according to the NCM.