UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy skies; chance of rainfall

UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy day on Thursday, January 30, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department said that it could get cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas with a probability of light rainfall.

NCM predicts that it will be humid by night and Friday (January 31) morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

There will be light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust over the land, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.