UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day; temperatures to dip to 8°C in some areas

The weather on Thursday, January 16, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10 to 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.

