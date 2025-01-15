UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy day; temperatures to dip to 8°C in some areas

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas
The weather on Thursday, January 16, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are set to blow, with a speed of 10 to 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be slight tomorrow in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 24°C in Dubai, 26°C in Sharjah and 24°C in Abu Dhabi. Temperatures are likely to hit a low of 8°C in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais.
