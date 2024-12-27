UAE weather tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy conditions expected

Most residents in the UAE can expect a fair to generally partly cloudy day on Saturday, December 28, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

While the country experiences cooler winter temperatures, with lows dipping to 6ºC in some areas, the weather department noted that it will be humid by Saturday night and Sunday morning. This increase in humidity may lead to fog or mist formation over some western areas.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow across the country, with speeds of 10-20kmph, reaching up to 30 kmph.

