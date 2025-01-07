UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall, temperatures to dip gradually

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over islands and some coastal and Northern areas on Wednesday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

There is a chance of rainfall in those areas, the authority added. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, with a speed of 10-25kmph reaching 40kmph.

The mercury will dip to 4ºC in mountainous regions, and temperatures will be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai. Temperatures will decrease gradually.

It will be as high as 28ºC in internal areas. The mercury in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will hit 25ºC and 26ºC, respectively.