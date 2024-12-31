UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rainfall in some areas; temperatures to drop

Residents in some parts of the UAE can expect light rainfall on Wednesday, January 1, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather on New Year's Day is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in northern and coastal areas, with a chance of light rainfall and a gradual drop in temperatures.

In an earlier forecast, the NCM had predicted that residents can expect a whiff of cold air and the probability rainfall on the first day of the year.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow across the country, which could get fresh at times, particularly over the sea. These winds, ranging from 10-30kmph and potentially reaching speeds of up to 45kmph could stir up dust over the land.