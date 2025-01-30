UAE weather tomorrow: Chance of rain; temperatures to dip to 8°C in some areas

Residents can expect rainfall in some areas of the UAE on Friday, January 31, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas with an expected decrease in temperatures.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust over the land, with a speed of 15 - 30 reaching 45 km/hr.