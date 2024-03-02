UAE weather: Thunder, lightning and dip in temperatures forecast for next week

File photo

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 9:10 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 9:14 AM

After heavy rains and inclement weather last week, the National Centre of Meteorology has put out a forecast for the coming week – from March 4 to March 6.

The NCM took to X to inform residents of the upcoming weather conditions in the country.

The authority said that the UAE will be affected by a surface low-pressure system which will be extending from the Southwest and would be "accompanied by a cold air mass from the West in the upper air with a flow of clouds".

Monday (March 4) afternoon onwards, cloud cover will increase from the west. Some of these clouds will be convective and bring rainfall of varying intensities along with thunder and lightning, on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the amount of rain is set to decrease as the cloud cover clears a little. Temperatures will decrease in the south.

Fresh to strong winds will blow over this period of time, which will cause blowing dust and sand and reduce the horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough especially with the convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

