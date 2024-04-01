UAE weather: Thick fog engulfs parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi; rain alert issued in some areas

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 7:33 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 7:45 AM

Residents in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi woke up to thick fog blanketing their surroundings as the National Centre of Meteorology issued red and yellow alerts in areas of UAE.

Taking to X, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to be affected.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Motorists hitting the road in Dubai experienced fog in areas like Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, Al Minhad, Jebel Ali, Al Faqa and Expo.

Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority also reduced the speed limit to 80km/hr on some roads in the emirate. These are Sweihan road (Sweihan - Al Faya Bridge), Al Taff road (Sweihan - Al Ajban), Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Kizad - Seih Shuaib), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Al Smeeh - Seih Shuaib).

The NCM also issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rains in southern areas of the country.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Police in Abu Dhabi also called on drivers to be careful due to rainy weather conditions, and to adhere to variable speed limits shown on signs and electronic information boards.

In a forecast by the NCM, the weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general, with the continuity of medium clouds over some areas with a probability of light rainfall southward.

These will be an increase in temperatures. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 35ºC in internal areas.

