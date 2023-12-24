UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperatures to increase slightly; humid night expected

Residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day ahead

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are likely to increase slightly, with weather conditions getting humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lowest temperature in the country will drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE