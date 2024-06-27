UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC, dust to blow today

Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a probability of some convective clouds forming Eastward by today afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Initially, the robot will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis, and is set to achieve full operational status by September
The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
From regaining mobility with the assistance of a walker to attaining balance in electrolyte levels, her overall well-being improved significantly
The Indian expat plans to use the money to fund his children's education and family's future
The country has created one of the safest environments for residents, but parents must educate children that all strangers cannot be trusted
Expats have been warned against spreading fake news, a serious offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh200,000 and imprisonment
Speaking to Khaleej Times, ministry said private sector firms must provide accurate data when applying for work permit cancellation to avoid legal action
Millions of parents worldwide struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on