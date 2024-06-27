E-Paper

UAE weather: Temperatures to hit 47ºC, dust to blow today

Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a probability of some convective clouds forming Eastward by afternoon

by

Web Desk
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a probability of some convective clouds forming Eastward by today afternoon.


Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

