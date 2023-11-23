UAE weather: Temperatures to drop today; humid night ahead

Plant to reduce electricity production costs, increase share of renewable energy in country
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over some coastal and western areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist forming over some internal and northern areas. Light to moderate winds will blow westward, especially over the sea.
Temperatures will drop to 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see maximum temperatures of 28°C and 29°C respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
