UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Weather conditions will get humid by night time

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and western areas during daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal western areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow today. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature in the UAE is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous regions, with the highest reaching 29ºC in internal parts of the country.

