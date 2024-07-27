E-Paper

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop slightly; dust to blow

Humidity is expected to range between 10 per cent and 75 per cent today

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

Today, temperatures will dip slightly over some western coastal areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will range between 25℃ and 47℃ today. In Dubai, temperatures can go as low as 31℃ and as high as 42℃. In Abu Dhabi, the mercury will range between 32℃ and 44℃.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Humidity is expected to be between 10 per cent and 75 per cent today. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times towards the west and causing blowing dust.


The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times towards the west by Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

