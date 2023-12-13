UAE weather: Temperatures to drop as low as 10ºC; humid tonight

'His teachings are a helpful light': Over 20,000 seekers attend Sadhguru's spiritual event in Dubai
The event attracted people of various faiths and nationalities, reflecting the teachings imparted by the spiritual leader
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh at times by Thursday morning.
Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 75 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight becoming moderate by night Westward in the Arabian Gulf and will be slight in the Oman sea.
