UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 8ºC; yellow alert issued for fog

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The authority issued a yellow alert for fog, saying that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times".

The alert has been issued for the area highlighted in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.