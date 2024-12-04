UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 7°C in some areas; humidity expected by night

The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and western areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

