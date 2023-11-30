UAE

UAE weather: Temperatures to dip, rain expected in the North

Nights and Friday mornings will be humid, with a chance of mist forming in some internal areas

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE on Thursday, November 30, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy conditions. Met department forecasts the weather to be cloudy, particularly in the far North, possibly accompanied by light rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to decrease. Nights and Friday mornings will be humid, with a chance of mist forming in some internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, especially in the West, potentially causing blowing dust. The sea conditions will range from rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to be 28℃ and 29℃, respectively. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 32.8 °C in Rowdah (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local Time.

