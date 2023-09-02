UAE weather: Temperatures set to drop today, low clouds to appear

Renowned artist Refik Anadol's creation draws inspiration from a vast dataset of over 400 million publicly available nature-related images encompassing water, coral, and flora
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast. Convective clouds may form Eastward by afternoon, with a decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Renowned artist Refik Anadol's creation draws inspiration from a vast dataset of over 400 million publicly available nature-related images encompassing water, coral, and flora
The project also features, at a height of 263 metres, the highest solar energy tower on the planet
The official reception ceremonies include a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan
Members of the community say the founder's remarks supporting Israel's latest offensive in the region do not align with their values
Dubai-based carrier landed safely and offered medical assistance to affected travellers, while additional support given via satellite link
Experts offer tips to spot signs of depression and advocate for impactful parental strategies
The trade-in tokens will create incentives to drive investment in green projects such as forestation and carbon capture
Three residents, hailing from different countries, bagged the raffle