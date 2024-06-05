UAE weather: Temperatures rise to 47ºC, up to 90% humidity in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 7:27 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:02 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.

The NCM has issued a fog alert till 8.30am today. The yellow, red alerts are in and around Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police has also urged motorists to drive carefully in the foggy conditions.