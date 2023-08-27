UAE weather: Temperatures may hit 50ºC; yellow alert issued in parts of country

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 7:31 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A yellow alert has been issued by the authority. It says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Western coastal and internal areas from 1.40am until 8.30am on Sunday."

The alert has been issued for the area highlighted in the map below:

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a probability of convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures could be as high as 50ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 47ºC in Abu Dhabi and 45ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 27ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially Westward. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 90 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

