UAE weather: Temperatures dip as red, yellow alerts issued for fog

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Authorities have issued a red and yellow alert for some areas (highlighted in the map below) for fog and low visibility.

In an advisory it said that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 2.30am until 9.30am on Wednesday.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to hit 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.