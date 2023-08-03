UAE weather: Temperature crosses 50°C; red, yellow fog alert issued

Abu Dhabi alerted motorists to exercise caution while driving due to reduced visibility during fog

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023

UAE residents will continue to endure scorching temperatures as the mercury hovers relentlessly around the 49°C-50°C mark. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 50.2°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:15 UAE Local time. The extreme heat makes it incredibly challenging for anyone to venture outdoors.

On Thursday morning, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow and red fog alert, indicating massive drop in visibility in certain areas in Abu Dhabi. The authorities in the region urged motorists to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The day ahead will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times. The Med Department forecasts low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning and may turn into convective over the mountains by afternoon. It would be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

The wind would be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country and are set to increase, especially Westward. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

