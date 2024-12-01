UAE weather: Rains expected today; residents warned against swimming due to rough seas

As residents across the UAE enjoy their long weekend during the National Day holidays, the weather seems to be cooperating as it eases into the cooler season with lower temperatures and the chance of rains in parts of the country today.

As per the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds are set to appear over scattered areas of the country with a probability of light rainfall on Sunday.

The NCM earlier predicted in a forecast the chances of light rainfall from November 30 until December 3, cautioning residents and visitors in case they head outdoors during the celebratory period.

The weather today will be partly cloudy in general, with moderate to fresh winds blowing, strong at times especially over the sea, causing dusty condition on land.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts for rough seas with conditions expected to be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.

Residents have been warned of hazardous conditions near the sea and have been advised to comply with authorities. They have also been urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities in these coastal areas.