UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued in parts of country; temperatures may soar to 50ºC

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued by the authority. It says, "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal western areas from 4am until 8.30am on Monday."
The alert has been issued for the area highlighted in the map below:
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 50ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai and 27ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
