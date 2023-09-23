UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, temperatures to rise in coastal areas

Suppliers prohibited from incorporating clauses in contracts that could harm consumers later
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, especially eastward, causing blowing dust. A red and yellow fog alert has been issued by authorities.
The alert says: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas especially Westward from 2am until 8.30am Saturday."
Temperatures are set to rise over some coastal areas. They could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 90 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
