UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, temperatures on the rise

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 7:27 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over some eastern areas with rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds.

A red and yellow alert has been issued for parts of the country.

Fog formation is set to cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 12.30am until 9am".

Temperatures are set to increase gradually and could be as high as 29ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 55 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, possibly becoming rough with clouds in the Oman sea.

