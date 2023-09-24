UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; police issue warning

The initially higher fine of more than Dh10 million was reduced after the company agreed to remedy the deficiencies
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of the country where visibility is expected to drop. The Abu Dhabi Police has asked motorists to drive carefully and pay attention to the changing speed limits, which are displayed on electronic signs.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust eastward and northward.
Temperatures are set to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with the emirates seeing lows of 27°C and 28°C respectively.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
