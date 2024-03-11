UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to thick fog; speed limit reduced on some roads

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 7:29 AM Last updated: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 7:30 AM

After a weekend filled with rains and thunderstorms, the weather today is expected to be fair, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times by night over islands and coastal areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM issued red and yellow alerts across the country due to thick fog. Residents have been warned of lowered visibility in these areas until 10am.

Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists of lowered visibility due to the fog, asking drivers to be careful on the road. They are also advised to adhere to the speed indicated on signs and electronic directional boards.

The authority also activated the speed reduction system to 80km/hr on some roads in the emirate. These include Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl road (Al Nof - AL Thamiriya), Madinat Zayed to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Street), Shk. Maktoum Bin Rashid (Ajban Bridge - Ghantoot), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road (Al Samha - Saih Al Shuaib), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Abu Samra - Al Khaznah), Sweihan road ( Zayed Military City - Airport Bridge), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times over the sea.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in mountainous areas, with the maximum reaching 32ºC in internal areas.

