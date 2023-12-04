UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; authority warns motorists

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 7:26 AM

Residents can look forward to ending their long weekend on a cloudy note, as UAE skies are expected to be partly cloudy in general today, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds will appear over some areas and there may be convective cloud formation Eastward by afternoon.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country due to fog, warning residents of lowered visibility until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of reduced visibility while driving. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

Lowest temperature is set to drop to 10ºC in mountainous parts of the UAE, with highest reaching 31ºC in internal areas of the country.

