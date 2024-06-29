UAE weather: Red, yellow alert issued for fog, chance of rainfall today

Dh1 is now Php16: UAE's Filipino expats send 'higher' remittances but don't feel richer; here's why
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of with a speed of 10 to 25 reaching 40kmph. The winds will be freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.
Low clouds will appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds over the mountains which might be associated with rainfall.
A red and yellow alert has been issued for fog. The authority said in the warning that fog formation can cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 6am until 8.30am on Saturday."
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 24ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 85 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
