UAE weather: Red alert issued, temperatures to dip to 23ºC

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 7:15 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 9:41 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy by afternoon Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening gradually, Westward by night.

A red alert has been issued for fog in several parts of the country. Here's what the alert says: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1.30am until 8.30am Thursday."

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 85 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough gradually Westward by late night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

