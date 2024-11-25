UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced due to poor visibility

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Monday morning.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: X/NCM

Overall, residents can expect a fair day today, which could get partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the eastern and northern areas.

Humid conditions are expected by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

In some areas in Abu Dhabi such as Sweihan and Al Ruwais, humidity levels can reach up to 90 per cent.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow in the country.