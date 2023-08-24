UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; partly cloudy day ahead

Report took stock of 8 industries which depend on fossil fuels for 90 per cent of the energy demand
A thick blanket of fog hovered over parts of the UAE on Thursday morning, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology to issue a red alert.
The foggy condition was observed mainly in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain region, with the Nahil being the most affected area. Yellow alert was raised for other parts of the region.
Here's a map:
The fog alert has been put in place until 8.30am.
Motorists in the area are urged to exercise caution amidst poor visibility.
Across the UAE, today's weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general.
The night will remain humid, while winds are predicted to be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.
Temperatures will be capped at 46 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 40 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
