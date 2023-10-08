UAE weather: Red alert issued due to heavy fog, speed limits reduced

The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology warned residents of fog formation on Sunday morning that will deteriorate horizontal visibility and may drop even further over some Western areas until 9am. The Met Department sounded the red alert, indicating a drop in visibility to less than 1,000m.
The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The weather, in general, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear eastward and southward and might form into convective by afternoon. It would be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western areas.
The weather department forecast the wind to be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
It could be as high as 42ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 44.8°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14:00 UAE Local time.
