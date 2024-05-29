UAE weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog delays motorists Wednesday morning

This follows the inauguration of the master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January 2024
As a thick blanket of white fog engulfed the highways in several parts of the country, motorists drove their cars at a snail's pace on Wednesday morning.
Driving turned treacherous, with visibility dropping to as low as 1,000 metres or less in a few areas. Some drivers had their hazard lights on, which is not recommended by experts and authorities.
Expect some traffic and delays on the roads during the morning rush hour today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red warning and cautioned motorists.
At the wee hours of 4:47 am, Abu Dhabi Police sprang into action, issuing a blaring siren alarm to alert motorists about the heavy fog. The police not only advised caution but also implemented a dynamic speed control system, reducing the speed limit to 80 km/h on certain internal and external roads. This was accompanied by a call for motorists to stay vigilant and adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Watch the video below of fog on E311
However, the sun was piercing through the fog, hovering over the tall towers in JVC and around Dubai Cricket Stadium.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile, residents can expect fair conditions overall. However, it will become humid by night and into Thursday morning, with a possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and internal regions.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening. The sea will start roughly in the morning towards the west but will calm to moderate or slight in the Arabian Gulf and remain slight in the Oman Sea.
The Met Department reported 'slight' tremors, which was felt by UAE residents, after minor earthquakes hit the Oman Sea on Wednesday.
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am. Both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10km. As per the met, they did "not have any effect in the UAE".
ALSO READ:
This follows the inauguration of the master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS) in January 2024
It is one of the world’s largest projects using seawater reverse osmosis technology
The trip was made possible at the invitation of Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas
The woman who caused the accident was fined Dh1,000 after she pleaded guilty of reckless driving
Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under five globally
If a shared genetic mutation is detected in a couple, consultants help them make informed decisions about their future marriage and childbearing
The sale is scheduled from May 31 to June 2, across over 2,000 outlets