UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday sent out a red alert for fog, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

For the past few days, the UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning, prompting the authorities to reduce speed limits for motorists' safety.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo: X/NCM

Likewise, Dubai Police also took to X to urge drivers to drive safely due low visibility due to fog across different parts of Dubai.

In a video posted by Storm Centre, thick fog is seen on Emirates Road heading towards Sharjah. Watch the video below:

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in various parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.