UAE weather: Rains lash parts of country, low clouds to appear

Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward and southward, may be associated with rain. Storm Centre reported rains in the country's east. Posting a video on Twitter, it said that it has been raining in Mirbah, a coastal area in Fujairah.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Niger's foreign minister called for mutinous soldiers to release the president on Thursday
The number of UAE nationals employed in private companies has gone up by almost three-fold, as compared to 2018 when there were 27,055 Emiratis
The royal family prayed for peace and mercy to be granted to Sheikh Saeed and that he be rewarded for a life he devoted to serving the country and its people
The innovative vehicle is the culmination of a year’s worth of teamwork across a multi-disciplinary group of 22 senior students
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed performed the funeral prayer at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and then proceeded to Al Bateen cemetery
A three-day mourning period is being observed across the country
The FAST5 game offers participants the 'fastest route' to winning with a single Dh25 ticket
The former representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi is remembered as someone 'who used to influence with his humility and smile'