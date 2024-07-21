UAE weather: Rainfall likely; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 7:11 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds may form towards the east and south, leading to a chance of rainfall in these areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Temperatures are expected to range between 33℃ to 40℃ in Dubai, and between 32℃ to 38℃ in Abu Dhabi.