UAE weather: Rainfall expected over some northern, eastern areas; yellow alerts issued

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:58 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds.

Several alerts have been issued across the country, including ones for fog, convective cloud formation and rainfall.

Fog formation is set to cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 5.20am until 9am". A yellow alert has been issued for some parts of the country for convective cloud formation until 12pm today.

Temperatures could be as high as 24ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in internal areas.

In some areas of the country, water logging has taken place on roads, making it difficult for cars to move past. Early today, traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road was also diverted due to water build up.

Take a look at water logging on this Fujairah road:

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially western areas. Levels will range from 55 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 60 to 85 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be with clouds by morning, becoming moderate to slight later in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

